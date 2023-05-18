‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Teaser: Leonardo DiCaprio Unravels in Scorsese’s Blood-Stained Western

The star-studded “Killers of the Flower Moon” is finally rising onscreen.

Leonardo DiCaprio leads Martin Scorsese’s latest film, and the auteur’s self-proclaimed first Western, in the Apple Original film. “Killers of the Flower Moon” stars DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart, who allegedly murdered his wife Mollie’s (Lily Gladstone) Osage Nation family members in order to inherit their access to oil. Jesse Plemons plays an FBI agent in the early stages of the law enforcement agency.

Robert De Niro, Brendan Fraser, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion also star in the ensemble film, which debuted at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The official synopsis reads: At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Gladstone), “Killers of the Flower Moon” is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal.

The film is based on David Grann’s non-fiction book about the series of murders in Osage County, Oklahoma during the 1920s after oil was discovered on Osage Nation Indigenous land. The newly-formed FBI investigated the cases at the time.

Eric Roth and Scorsese adapted the book for the screenplay. Writer-director Scorsese also produces alongside Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, and Daniel Lupi. DiCaprio executive produces along with Rick Yorn, Adam Sommer, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer, and Niels Juul. Hailing from Apple Studios, the film is produced alongside Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions, and Appian Way.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” marks DiCaprio and De Niro’s first feature film together with longtime collaborator Scorsese.

“I found that, because of the subject matter in many of the films, there seemed to be a comfort level [with Bob and I], not easy by the way at all, but a comfort level in knowing we could get to a place,” Scorsese said working with De Niro. “‘Casino; really solidified it for me. That was the ultimate, in terms of that type of picture for him and me.”

“Killers of the Flower Moon” premieres in limited release on Friday, October 6 and will open wide on Friday, October 20 via Paramount Pictures before streaming globally on Apple TV+. Check out the teaser below.

