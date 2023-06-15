×
Read Next: How ‘House of the Dragon’ Cut Through Casting with Cheat Codes
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Lily Gladstone Makes Her Mark This Year with ‘Killers’ and ‘The Unknown Country’ — Watch the Trailer

The "Certain Women" breakout actor stars in the road movie along with Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" this year.
Lily Gladstone
Lily Gladstone in "The Unknown Country"
Music Box Films
Share

Lily Gladstone is poised to be the talk of this year’s awards season thanks to her performance in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon.” But the “Certain Women” breakout actor also stars in the lonely American road movie “The Unknown Country,” written and directed by Morrisa Maltz with a story credit for Gladstone. Music Box Films releases the acclaimed feature on July 28 in New York City at the Quad Cinema and at the Nuart Theatre in Los Angeles. Watch the trailer below.

Reeling from a devastating loss, Tana (Lily Gladstone) is pulled back into the world by an unexpected invitation to her cousin’s wedding. She packs up her late grandmother’s Cadillac and hits the open road, driving from her home in Minnesota to South Dakota. After reconnecting with her Oglala Lakota family, Tana sets off to retrace a surreal journey that her grandmother took decades ago, searching for the spot captured in an old family photograph. As she travels, Tana finds connection in the stories of everyday people who’ve settled down far off the main roads including Isaac (Raymond Lee), who provides a pivotal clue to understanding the lost location that could cultivate closure.

From IndieWire’s review of the film: “With a face that beams a comforting inner light, Gladstone is a treasure. She exudes the kind of compassionate curiosity for others reserved for those who always listen attentively and empathize with your pain even if she can’t offer any advice. Not surprisingly, director Kelly Reichardt has collaborated with her in stories that revisit the Western mythos with a unique gentleness. In ‘The Unknown Country,’ Gladstone takes on a lead role with equal measures of vulnerability and playfulness, adding up to an endlessly captivating and tenderly potent performance.”

Gladstone is already generating awards buzz for her performance in Scorsese’s “Killers” as Osage woman Mollie Burkhart, who is married to Leonardo DiCaprio’s character and suffers greatly while trying to stand on her tribal ground. She was last in the awards conversation for Reichardt’s “Certain Women,” which earned her a Film Independent Spirit Award nomination in 2017 for Best Supporting Female.

Here’s the trailer for “The Unknown Country.”

Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.
Subscribe
More from IndieWire
Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Twitch Will Pay Out 70% of Subscription Revenue to Qualifying Streamers Under New ‘Partner Plus’ Program
Twitch Will Pay Out 70% of Subscription Revenue to Qualifying Streamers Under New ‘Partner Plus’ Program
Tate McRae Gets Ready to Take Off on ‘Are We Flying’ North American Tour
rollingstone
Tate McRae Gets Ready to Take Off on ‘Are We Flying’ North American Tour
Late-Night Community Celebrates 5 Emmy Nominations After Voting Opens
Late-Night Community Celebrates 5 Emmy Nominations After Voting Opens
Exiting Superman & Lois Star Reacts to Season 4 Dismissal
Exiting Superman & Lois Star Reacts to Season 4 Dismissal
Tampa Bay Lightning Selling Stake at NHL Record $1.4B Valuation
Tampa Bay Lightning Selling Stake at NHL Record $1.4B Valuation
PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad