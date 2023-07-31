‘Loki’ Season 2 Trailer: Ke Huy Quan Joins Tom Hiddleston in Genre-Bending Marvel Series

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding just a little bit wider, this time with an Oscar-winning Best Supporting Actor joining “Loki” Season 2.

The first trailer for the second installment of the critically acclaimed Disney+ series shows “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Ke Huy Quan trying to help Loki (Tom Hiddleston) contain himself amid shifting multiverses. Quan also stars in Disney+ series “American Born Chinese.”

The official synopsis for “Loki” Season 2 reads: Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

The concept of “free will” around antagonist Loki’s actions, particularly in the first “Thor” and early “Avengers” films is expected to further complicate the shapeshifter’s MCU persona in the next phase of the franchise.

Owen Wilson, Wunmi Mosaku, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw also reprise their respective roles for the second season. “Loki” creator Michael Waldron, who penned “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” previously noted that Season 2 will be a “continued evolution” of Hiddleston’s Loki, who is caught up with the Time Variance Authority agency.

“If we’re going to continue [the first season story] in a second season, we have to cover new emotional ground,” Waldron said in 2022. “That’s what was always important to Tom and that’s what was important to me.”

“Loki” Season 2 will address the events (and repercussions) of “Multiverse of Madness,” with Waldron hinting that after “everything that happened in this movie there’s probably some branches going all over the place.”

IndieWire critic Ben Travers wrote that “Loki” was a pivotal property to usher in the new themes of the MCU, including the Time Variance Authority (TVA).

“Whether or not it’s too late for Loki to become a hero instead of a villain is a valid question, and when the series takes the time to consider it, all that talking is a bit more engaging,” Travers penned. “As has come to be tradition when a new Marvel show launches, plenty of people will tell you ‘Loki’ is very weird and very different and very significant to television. Parts of these claims are true, but the story engine driving ‘Loki’ is rather simple. ‘Loki’ is ‘White Collar,’ or ‘The Rock,’ or ‘Psych’ — or, if you want to take it more seriously, it’s ‘Catch Me If You Can,’ but just the ending, when Leonardo DiCaprio agrees to help Tom Hanks with all those FBI cases. ‘Loki’ is any movie or TV show where a criminal is enlisted by the authorities to help solve a difficult case. The MCU is fatalistic, and Loki’s purpose is to introduce the TVA, the Multiverse of Madness, or whatever purpose Marvel needs.”

“Loki” Season 2 premieres October 6 on Disney+. Check out the trailer below.