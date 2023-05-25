Michael Imperioli Brings ‘Talking Sopranos’ Podcast to Max — Watch the Trailer

Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa are dissecting “The Sopranos” now on Max.

The former series co-stars host podcast “Talking Sopranos,” which looks back at every episode of the beloved David Chase-led mafia series. The podcast began in April 2020 with Imperioli and Schirripa reexamining the series with guest stars ranging from Lorraine Bracco to David Chase. The podcast concluded in December 2021 after 91 episodes a bestselling book, titled “Woke Up This Morning: The Definitive Oral History of ‘The Sopranos.'” An extended version of the podcast, including a bonus episode on prequel film “The Many Saints of Newark,” now debuts on Max.

Imperioli played Christopher Moltisanti, the nephew and confidante of Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), in the Emmy-winning HBO series. Schirripa later joined the cast as Bobby Bacala, Tony’s enforcer and later brother-in-law.

“Talking Sopranos” features the hosts and special guests from the show’s cast and crew in spirited conversation breaking down every episode of the epic HBO drama. New specially streamlined and edited video versions of the podcast, now including clips from “The Sopranos,” are available as a series on Max and under the extras tab of every corresponding “Sopranos” episode.

In addition, all 86 episodes of “The Sopranos” will have accompanying “Talking Sopranos” episodes and a special bonus episode for the film, “The Many Saints of Newark: A Sopranos Story.”

Podcast co-hosts Imperioli and Schirripa are confirmed to be collaborating with “The Sopranos” creator Chase on a “mystery project,” as “The White Lotus” Season 2 star Imperioli revealed in October 2022.

“We’re writing a movie together right now for me and Steve Schirripa. It’s a mystery project,” Imperioli said of collaborating with Chase. “I can’t talk about it beyond that. David and I are writing it together. I can’t say what it’s about. But when it comes out, I’m gonna come here. Before anybody, I’m gonna come here and talk about it.”

Chase has a five-year WarnerMedia deal, and shared that HBO executives were looking for him to create “another series of ‘Sopranos’ from the time the movie ends until the time the series begins” to bridge “Many Saints of Newark” with the start of “The Sopranos” set in 1998. At the time, Chase noted that the only way he would be open to the idea would be if Terence Winter co-wrote the script with him. HBO content chief Casey Bloys later shut down the idea of a “Sopranos” revival.

Check out the trailer for “Talking Sopranos” below.