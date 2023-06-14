‘Minx’ Season 2 Trailer: The Starz-Saved Porn Magazine Comedy Returns

Porn magazine comedy “Minx” is slinking back onscreen thanks to Starz.

While Max (then HBO Max) canceled the series after wrapping production on Season 2 late last year, Starz acquired the critically acclaimed Lionsgate comedy led by Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson.

Per the official synopsis, set in 1970s Los Angeles,”“Minx” centers around Joyce (Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women. In Season 2, Doug, Joyce, and the entire Bottom Dollar crew grapple with Minx’s explosive success, which takes them all to thrilling new places and brings more money, fame and temptation than anyone knows how to handle.

Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Oscar Montoya, and Elizabeth Perkins also star.

The end of Season 1 saw Doug giving Joyce full ownership of the nude male magazine. The trailer for the second season shows Minx gracing the cover of Rolling Stone amid its growing global empire.

“Minx” was created by Ellen Rapoport, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside EPs Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment, Ben Karlin, and Rachel Lee Goldenberg, who also directed the pilot. Actor Johnson serves as a co-executive producer. “Minx” is produced by Lionsgate Television.

A spokesperson for Lionsgate addressed the split with Max in December 2022, saying in a statement, “We have enjoyed a good partnership with HBO Max and are working closely to find a new opportunity for ‘Minx,’ so current, and new viewers, can continue this journey with us.”

Within three weeks, “Minx” was picked up by Starz in January this year.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the Starz family, and for the opportunity to introduce ‘Minx’ to a brand new audience. We’ve found the perfect home,” showrunner Ellen Rapoport said. “Our writers, cast and crew have created something truly special in Season 2, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

IndieWire’s Ben Travers compared “Minx” to HBO’s “The Deuce” and applauded the “kindhearted series” for having the “enthusiasm to eradicate shame and stigmas from humanity’s natural beauty and impulses.”

“It’s clear ‘Minx’ has its own story to tell,” Travers wrote. “As far as first impressions go, this one is fit to print.”

“Minx” Season 2 premieres July 21 on Starz. Check out the trailer below.