‘Minx’ NSFW Trailer Strips Down for the Once-Axed Series’ Return on Starz — Watch

“Minx” is about to get freaky with it.

Season 2 of the hit workplace comedy debuts on Starz after a network switcheroo from then-HBO Max. Critically acclaimed “Minx” was canceled by now-Max after wrapping production on Season 2 late last year, with Starz later acquiring the Lionsgate-produced series.

Ophelia Lovibond is back as Minx Magazine founder Joyce, along with her publisher Doug, played by Jake Johnson. “Minx,” set in 1970s LA, centers around Joyce, an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women. In Season 2, per the official synopsis, Doug, Joyce, and the entire Bottom Dollar crew grapple with Minx’s explosive success, which takes them all to thrilling new places and brings more money, fame and temptation than anyone knows how to handle.

In honor of National Nude Day on July 14, Starz revealed a NSFW Red Band trailer for the new season, which kicks off with the episode “The Perils of Being a Wealthy Widow.” The first episode shows Joyce struggling to pick a new publisher while Doug is drowning in debt, with Shelly returning to the suburbs to focus on her family.

Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Oscar Montoya, and Elizabeth Perkins round out the ensemble cast.

“Minx” was created by Ellen Rapoport, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside EPs Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment, Ben Karlin, and Rachel Lee Goldenberg, who also directed the pilot. Actor Johnson serves as a co-executive producer. “Minx” is produced by Lionsgate Television.

Rapoport said during the Starz acquisition, “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the Starz family, and for the opportunity to introduce ‘Minx’ to a brand new audience. We’ve found the perfect home. Our writers, cast and crew have created something truly special in Season 2, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

“Minx” actress Lovibond previously told IndieWire that the discussions around the series, which features male frontal nudity, mirror exactly the debate within the show about sexual politics.

“For example, the comments Joyce is having when she goes to the radio station, she says there [are] more nerve endings in our genitalia than men. Why do we only ever speak about that? There’s a whole service industry that seeks to give men what they want but why not women?” Lovibond said. “Why are we not talking about this in the same way? It’s a societal manufacturing. It’s not an inherent truth. I just love that there’s the mirroring, that the show echoes what Joyce is saying.”

She added, “I understand there has been a lot of conversation about the male nudity that is in ‘Minx,’ but I, myself, find that in and of itself interesting that it has provoked so much conversation because why? Why is it so remarkable to see a naked male body compared to females? Because we’re not used to seeing them? Why are we not used to seeing them? The fact that it’s provoked so much conversation almost makes the point.”

“Minx” Season 2 premieres July 21 on Starz. Check out the latest trailer below.