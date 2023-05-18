‘Nimona’ Teaser: Riz Ahmed and Chloë Grace Moretz Lead Netflix’s Long-Awaited Queer Animated Film

Chloë Grace Moretz and Riz Ahmed are finally debuting their respective graphic novel counterparts in Netflix’s “Nimona.”

The long-awaited big screen adaptation of ND Stevenson’s bestselling queer 2015 graphic novel finally comes to Netflix this summer. “Nimona” was previously scrapped by Walt Disney Co. after the company allegedly took issue with the now-defunct Blue Sky Studios’ inclusion of a same-sex kiss. Blue Sky Studios executives claimed that “Nimona” was “75 percent” completed before Disney allegedly had “pushback” on the LGBTQ+ themes central to the story.

Netflix acquired the film in April 2022 and partnered with Annapurna Pictures to bring it to the streamer. “Nimona” started production again early last year with DNEG Animation.

Per the official synopsis of the new Netflix film, when Ballister Boldheart (Ahmed), a knight in a futuristic medieval world, is framed for a crime he didn’t commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona (Moretz), a mischievous teen with a taste for mayhem — who also happens to be a shapeshifting creature Ballister has been trained to destroy. But with the entire kingdom out to get him, Nimona’s the best (or technically the only) sidekick Ballister can hope for. And as the lines between heroes, villains, and monsters start to blur, the two of them set out to wreak serious havoc — for Ballister to clear his name once and for all, and for Nimona to…just wreak serious havoc.

Eugene Lee Yang, Frances Conroy, Lorraine Toussaint, Beck Bennett, Indya Moore, RuPaul Charles, Julio Torres, and Sarah Sherman round out the cast.

Nick Bruno and Troy Quane co-directed the animated feature from a script by Robert L. Baird and Lloyd Taylor. Karen Ryan, Julie Zackary, and Roy Lee serve as producers, with Megan Ellison, Robert L. Baird, Andrew Millstein, and John Powers Middleton as executive producers. Author Stevenson is a co-producer.

Author Stevenson celebrated Netflix distributing the film, tweeting, “‘Nimona’’s always been a spunky little story that just wouldn’t stop. She’s a fighter…but she’s also got some really awesome people fighting for her. I am excited out of my mind to announce that THE NIMONA MOVIE IS ALIVE…coming at you in 2023 from Annapurna and Netflix.”

“Nimona” premieres this summer on Netflix. Check out the teaser below.