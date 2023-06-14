‘Nimona’ Trailer: Chloë Grace Moretz Voices Animated Shapeshifter in Queer Graphic Novel Adaptation

Chloë Grace Moretz is ready to save Riz Ahmed in animated form.

The two actors lead the long-awaited queer graphic novel adaptation “Nimona,” now being released by Netflix after previously being scrapped by Walt Disney Co. after the company allegedly took issue with the now-defunct Blue Sky Studios’ inclusion of a same-sex kiss.

The official synopsis for “Nimona” reads: When Ballister Boldheart (Ahmed), a knight in a futuristic medieval world, is framed for a crime he didn’t commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona (Moretz), a mischievous teen with a taste for mayhem — who also happens to be a shapeshifting creature Ballister has been trained to destroy. But with the entire kingdom out to get him, Nimona’s the best (or technically the only) sidekick Ballister can hope for. And as the lines between heroes, villains, and monsters start to blur, the two of them set out to wreak serious havoc — for Ballister to clear his name once and for all, and for Nimona to…just wreak serious havoc.

Eugene Lee Yang, Frances Conroy, Lorraine Toussaint, Beck Bennett, Indya Moore, RuPaul Charles, Julio Torres, and Sarah Sherman also star.

“Nimona” is based on ND Stevenson’s bestselling 2015 graphic novel. The film is directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane. The script is co-written by Robert L. Baird and Lloyd Taylor. Karen Ryan, Julie Zackary, and Roy Lee serve as producers, with Megan Ellison, Robert L. Baird, Andrew Millstein, and John Powers Middleton as executive producers. Author Stevenson is a co-producer.

Before Netflix acquired the film in partnership with Annapurna Pictures, Blue Sky Studios executives claimed that “Nimona” was “75 percent” completed before Disney allegedly had “pushback” on the LGBTQ+ themes central to the story. “Nimona” started production again early last year with DNEG Animation.

Author Stevenson celebrated Netflix distributing the film, tweeting, “‘Nimona’’s always been a spunky little story that just wouldn’t stop. She’s a fighter…but she’s also got some really awesome people fighting for her. I am excited out of my mind to announce that THE NIMONA MOVIE IS ALIVE…coming at you in 2023 from Annapurna and Netflix.”

“Nimona” premieres June 30 on Netflix. Check out the trailer below.