‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Teaser: Kingsley Ben-Adir Transforms Into Reggae Icon

Kingsley Ben-Adir is hitting a high note as Bob Marley.

After portraying Malcolm X in “One Night in Miami” and showcasing his musical chops in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming “Barbie,” Ben-Adir takes on the life and legacy of reggae icon Marley in “Bob Marley: One Love.” The musical biopic is helmed by “King Richard” director Reinaldo Marcus Green, with a script written by Emmy winner Terence Winter along with Zach Baylin and Frank E. Flowers.

“One Love” centers on the rise of Marley’s (Ben-Adir) career, including his 1976 assassination attempt. Marley died in 1981 from melanoma.

The tagline reads: “One man. One message. One revolution. One legend.”

Marley’s son Ziggy Marley is a producer on the film, with “Captain Marvel” actress Lashana Lynch playing his wife Rita Marley. Michael Gandolfini, James Norton, Tosin Cole, Anthony Welsh, Umi Myers, and Nadine Marshall also star.

Rita Marley, Ziggy Marley, and Marley’s mother Cedella Marley all produced the film in addition to Plan B’s Dede Gardner, Robert Teitel, and Jeremy Kleiner.

“It’s great to be here today on behalf of this movie about my father,” Ziggy Marley said at CinemaCon while introducing a sneak peek at the film earlier this year. “I’m here as a producer of this film, but also as a steward of my father’s incredible legacy, this message of unity and love is as urgent as ever.”

“Bob Marley: One Love” premieres in theaters January 12, 2024. Check out the teaser below.