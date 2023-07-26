‘Only Murders in the Building’ S3 Trailer Takes the Madness to Broadway

The show must go on, as they say in the theater — but what if it’s held up by murder?

“Only Murders in the Building” returns August 8 with a new murder — and a new building, after Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) dropped dead on stage in the Season 2 finale. The Season 3 trailer shows Oliver (Martin Short), Charles (Steve Martin), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) teaming up once again to solve a deadly crime that hits too close to home — though Uma (Jackie Hoffman) thanks them for at least keeping the corpse out of the building this time.

For the victim this time is not just another Arconia resident, but a famous actor starring in what was supposed to be Oliver’s triumphant Broadway return. Now he has to debut a career-saving show while the death of its lead looms heavy. Everyone is a suspect, from costar Loretta (Meryl Streep, whose casting was announced in March via social media) — who can’t get through a table read without doing what sounds like a Scottish accent — to ingenue Kimber (Ashley Park) — with whom Mabel struggles to “girl talk” — and “Grey’s Anatomy” alum Jesse Williams, who looks to be involved with Mabel (as an investigator and maybe more) and is apparently named Tobert (like Robert with a T). The trailer shows all of this as well as Charles, Mabel, and Oliver’s son Will (Ryan Broussard) performing a dance number; Season 3 contains original music from the composers of “La La Land,” “Waitress,” and “Hairspray,” which suggests that Oliver’s “death trap” of a production is a full-on musical.

“Only Murders in the Building” was co-created by Martin and John Hoffman, who executive produce along with Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal. The second season was nominated 11 times at the upcoming 75th Annual Emmy Awards, including for writing, costuming, editing, various performances, and Outstanding Comedy Series. The series has won three Emmys to date, for sound mixing, production design, and guest actor Nathan Lane in his role as Season 1’s Teddy Dimas. The series is produced by 20th Television as part of Disney Television Studios.

“Only Murders in the Building” premieres August 8 on Hulu. Watch the full trailer below.