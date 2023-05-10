×
Read Next: ‘Class of ’09’ Review: Hulu’s Time-Hopping FBI Drama Lacks the Courage of Its Convictions
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

‘Padre Pio’ Trailer: Shia LaBeouf Prays for Freedom in Abel Ferrara’s Italian Epic

LaBeouf stars as famed monk Padre Pio in the Gravitas Ventures film, set during the end of World War I.
Shia LaBeouf in "Padre Pio"
Shia LaBeouf in "Padre Pio"
screenshot/Gravitas Ventures
Share

Shia LaBeouf is washing away his sins in the biopic of real-life monk Padre Pio.

The eponymous film, directed by Abel Ferrara, will be distributed by Gravitas Ventures. “Padre Pio” stars LaBeouf as the Italian monk who rose to fame in Catholicism during the two world wars. Padre Pio, born Francesco Forgione, exhibited stigmata, or Christ-like crucifixion wounds. Padre Pio died in 1968 at the age of 81; he was later beatified by Pope John Paul II in 1999 and canonized in 2002.

The film is co-written by Ferrara and Maurizio Braucci. Writer/director Ferrara reached out to LaBeouf after Willem Dafoe suggested the “Honey Boy” actor would be a perfect fit to portray Padre Pio.

“He’s an iconic figure,” Ferrara told Variety of Padre Pio’s legacy. “He’s on the back of every truck. He’s the saint of every drug dealer in Naples. Pio is like the alternative Jesus, in a way.”

After connecting with LaBeouf about the role, Ferrara said the “Transformers” alum was “driving to a monastery in California” moments later to fully immerse himself in the experience. LaBeouf donned monk-like robes and slept in Padre Pio’s former bed at a southern Italian monastery during production. Ferrara noted the film is supported by the Padre Pio brotherhood, with LaBeouf acting opposite real monks.

“He’s bringing his own life to it,” Ferrara said of LaBeouf’s performance. “You are seeing a person going through a very similar experience. It’s not just about wearing robes and performing actions. He connected very deeply with Pio’s journey in the film. When the actor is living a parallel-type journey, that’s when you get such a powerful performance.”

The film debuted at the 2022 Venice Film Festival and marked LaBeouf’s return to the screen in two years. Gravitas Ventures senior director of theatrical distribution Cameron Moore called LaBeouf’s performance “show-stopping” in the career-changing “religious biopic.”

LaBeouf also stars in Francis Ford Coppola’s upcoming “Megalopolis.”

“Padre Pio” will be released June 2. Check out the trailer below.

Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.
Subscribe
More from IndieWire
Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

With Payroll Unit, Bondit Builds Extension to Core Business
With Payroll Unit, Bondit Builds Extension to Core Business
3 hours ago
‘TikTok Made Me Buy It’: These Viral Products Have Influenced Thousands (And Are Available on Amazon)
rollingstone
‘TikTok Made Me Buy It’: These Viral Products Have Influenced Thousands (And Are Available on Amazon)
4 hours ago
Maria Callas Biopic Starring Angelina Jolie Heads To Cannes Market
Maria Callas Biopic Starring Angelina Jolie Heads To Cannes Market
4 hours ago
Walker Independence 'Aggressively' Looking for New Home Following CW Cancellation, EP Jared Padalecki Says
Walker Independence 'Aggressively' Looking for New Home Following CW Cancellation, EP Jared Padalecki Says
3 hours ago
WVU Docks Huggins $1 Million for Slurs in Radio Rant
WVU Docks Huggins $1 Million for Slurs in Radio Rant
4 hours ago
PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad