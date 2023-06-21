‘Priscilla’ Teaser: Jacob Elordi Is Elvis in Sofia Coppola’s Presley Biopic

Jacob Elordi is just a hunk of burning love as Elvis Presley.

The “Euphoria” breakout star transforms into the King of Rock ‘n Roll for Sofia Coppola’s adaptation of Priscilla Presley’s 1985 memoir, “Elvis and Me.” Simply titled “Priscilla,” the A24 film stars Cailee Spaeny as the ex-wife of Elvis.

“Priscilla” marks Coppola’s third film with A24 since her “On the Rocks” and “The Bling Ring.” The writer-director also reunites with collaborators like cinematographer Philippe Le Sourd, costume designer Stacey Battat, editor Sarah Flack, and production designer Tamara Deverell for the period piece.

Coppola recently compared “Priscilla” to her 2006 film “Marie Antoinette,” calling Priscilla herself a “quintessential glamour icon” of Americana style. “I was just so interested in Priscilla’s story and her perspective on what it all felt like to grow up as a teenager in Graceland,” Coppola said. “She was going through all the stages of young womanhood in such an amplified world — kind of similarly to Marie Antoinette.”

The director added that the feature is “a low-budget film” that will be entirely different from Baz Luhrmann’s Oscar-nominated musical biopic “Elvis” starring Austin Butler. “I think Baz is so unique and his take on that story was so creative. But Priscilla is such a minor character in that film so I never felt like I was treading on the same territory,” Coppola said. “I love that people were so into his film about Elvis, and now in a few years there’ll be another film about Priscilla. I think it’ll be interesting to have two completely different interpretations of the same events and time period.”

Actor Elordi told Harper’s Bazaar Australia that filming “Priscilla” was “the experience of a lifetime” with Coppola. “I’ve never worked with anybody as calm as Sofia Coppola; as calm and as sure as she is in her personal style,” the “Kissing Booth” alum said. “She’s just an entirely beautiful human being — she’s the personification of how her set is. Everything ran smoothly, everything was beautiful, everything was organized, we never had a bad day on set. I just really hope we did the whole thing justice, but either way, it’s an experience that I’ll definitely cherish.”

“Priscilla” premieres later this year in theaters. Check out the film’s first teaser below.