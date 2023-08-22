‘Rebel Moon’ Teaser: Zack Snyder’s Almost-‘Star Wars’ Saga Begins with a Civil War

Zack Snyder is heading to space.

The “Justice League” and “Army of the Dead” director co-wrote and directed upcoming space saga “Rebel Moon” for Netflix. “Rebel Moon” will roll out in two parts — “A Child of Fire” and “The Scargiver” — on December 22, 2023, and April 19, 2024, respectively. Watch the first teaser for the films below.

Per the official synopsis, when a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.

Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins, Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, and “Justice League” alum Ray Fisher also star. Composer Tom Holkenborg reunites with Snyder after collaborating with the filmmaker on “Batman v. Superman” and a slew of other titles.

Snyder wrote “Rebel Moon” along with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, with Snyder previously explaining that the direct influences included “Star Wars” and Akira Kurosawa films.

“It’s my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out,” the director said.

Snyder told Empire magazine that he actually pitched a rated-R “Star Wars” film in 2012 after Disney acquired the George Lucas property. Some reports from that time said that Lucasfilm had indeed committed to the film, then presented as “Seven Samurai” set in the “Star Wars” universe. But if that ever was officially a go, the studio then parted ways with the director as they have multiple others since.

“I knew it was a big ask, to be honest,” Snyder said. “But the deeper I got into it, I realized it was probably never going to be what I wanted.”

“Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire” premieres December 22, 2023, on Netflix. “Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver” premieres April 19, 2024.