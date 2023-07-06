‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Trailer: Queer Enemies-to-Lovers Adaptation Seduces on Prime Video

If only the British royals and America’s first family became one. Such is the premise of the film adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s bestselling novel “Red, White & Royal Blue.”

The R-rated queer rom-com stars Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex, the president’s son, who can’t stand Britain’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine). Their long-running feud threatens to drive a wedge in U.S./British relations, but after being forced to stage a truce, sparks fly. Add in Uma Thurman as the President of the United States, and Prime Video’s “Red, White & Royal Blue” has the makings of a campy summer blockbuster.

Per the official synopsis, Alex Claremont-Diaz ((Perez), the son of the President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain’s Prince Henry (Galitzine) have a lot in common: Stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity…and a total disdain for each other. Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue, until a disastrous — and very public — altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder, driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time. As Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.

The cast is rounded out by Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Stephen Fry, Ellie Bamber, Thomas Flynn, Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D Clarke, Aneesh Sheth, and Juan Castano.

Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López (“The Inheritance”) makes his feature directing debut with the film, which he co-wrote alongside Ted Malawer. “Red, White, and Royal Blue” is produced by Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, with author McQuiston and writer-director López executive producing.

Michael Riley McGrath and Michael S. Constable also serve as executive producers.

“Red, White, and Royal Blue” premieres August 11 on Prime Video. Check out the trailer below.