‘Reptile’ Trailer: Benicio Del Toro Questions Reality During Murder Investigation

Benicio Del Toro is a cold-blooded sleuth in Netflix film “Reptile.”

The Oscar winner stars in, co-wrote, and executive produces the murder mystery thriller, which is helmed by music video director Grant Singer.

Per the official synopsis, following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, a hardened detective (Del Toro) attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life.

Alicia Silverstone, Justin Timberlake, Eric Bogosian, Domenick Lombardozzi, Frances Fisher, Ato Essandoh, Michael Carmen Pitt, Karl Glusman, and Matilda Lutz also star.

Director Singer co-wrote the script with Del Toro and Benjamin Brewer, with the film marking Singer’s feature debut. He recently told Entertainment Weekly that “Reptile” has a “multifaceted sense of deception” due to the mind-bending structure of the storytelling.

Del Toro told Variety that working with Singer was a “little bit different” of an experience as “Reptile” is Singer’s first feature.

“He’s been great, so far. I’ve seen pieces of it – I like what I see but a brick is not a house. But I think it’s coming along and he’s super talented,” Del Toro said in July 2022. “Every movie’s a challenge because you’re not making the same movie. It would be great if you were only making one movie.”

As a credited screenwriter, Del Toro added, “As an actor, when I communicate with a director I’ll show you what I’m going to do, get up and do it. That option is not on the table when discussing script ideas. When you’re sitting down with producers you can’t do that. You have to do it verbally. So my brain has to – kch, kch, kch a little bit so I can communicate as clearly as possible.”

“Reptile” will make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this September. The film is produced by Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill, and Thad Luckinbill. Lead star Del Toro, Rick Yorn, and Rachel Smith serve as executive producers. Michael Gioulakis is the director of photography.

In addition to “Reptile,” Del Toro is set to star in Oliver Stone’s “White Lies” about generational trauma leading to a midlife crisis. Del Toro additionally will executive produce racing drama “El Jockey” directed by Luis Ortega.

“Reptile” premieres October 6 on Netflix. Check out the trailer below.