‘Reservation Dogs’ Season 3 Trailer: The Crew Returns Home for the Final Season

The Rez Dogs are heading back home for their final hurrah. FX has released the official trailer for the third and final season of “Reservation Dogs,” the acclaimed FX on Hulu dramedy series.

Created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, with Harjo serving as the series showrunner, “Reservation Dogs” focuses on four teenagers — Elora (Devery Jacobs), Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Cheese (Lane Factor), and Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) — who were born and raised in a small Indigenous reservation in Oklahoma. The first two seasons of the show focused on the group’s quest to raise money to travel to California, a long-time dream of their dead friend, Daniel (Dalton Cramer). The Season 2 finale saw the crew finally succeed in their goal, making it to the beaches of Los Angeles and saying an emotional goodbye to Daniel.

Their move proves to be temporary, however, as the trailer for Season 3 opens with the foursome traveling back home. Elora, Cheese, and Willie Jack successfully make it, but Bear — who has spent the series speaking to the spirit of a long-passed warrior (played by Dallas Goldtooth) — goes on a solo journey and bonds with a conspiracy theorist Maximus (Graham Greene), who sees similar visions. Back at home, Elora starts the process of applying to college, Willie Jack grows interested in giving back to the local community, and Bear’s mom Rita (Sarah Podemski) sees a vision of her long-passed friend Cookie. The season’s ensemble cast is rounded out by Lily Gladstone of the upcoming “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Zahn McClarnon, Gary Farmer, Wes Studi, Kaniehtiio Horn, Tamara Podemski, Jon Proudstar, Richard Ray Whitman, Kirk Fox, Jana Schmieding, Lil Mike, and FunnyBone.

Since its first season premiered in August 2021, “Reservation Dogs” has received consistent critical acclaim, with critics praising the show’s writing, directing, and the performances of the cast. The series has received a Peabody Award, two Independent Spirit Awards, and it was named one of the best TV shows of 2021 and 2022 by the American Film Institute. The show is also notable for being the first American TV series to feature an entirely Indigenous creative team, with every writer and director on the series coming from an Indigenous background; Jacobs will make her TV directing debut this season, with Episode 7.

Harjo announced the show would be coming to an end on June 29. In an Instagram post, he said the decision was made by the creative team as opposed to FX, writing that “it’s the correct decision creatively for the show. I always knew what the end of this story would be, I just didn’t know when it would arrive. As we continued to break stories and write scripts this season, it became clear to the producers, Taika and me that the season three finale is the perfect series finale.”

“Reservation Dogs” Season 3 consists of 10 episodes; the first two episodes premiere on Hulu August 2, with the remaining eight episodes streaming Wednesday through September 27. The series is executive produced by Harjo and Waititi along with Garrett Basch and produced for Hulu by FX Productions. Watch the trailer for the final season below.