‘Run Rabbit Run’ Trailer: Sarah Snook Is a Haunted Mother in Netflix Horror Film

Sarah Snook is stuck in a twisted game of hide and seek with the daughter she thought she knew.

The “Succession” actress leads Daina Reid’s feature directorial debut “Run Rabbit Run,” which premiered at 2023 Sundance. Snook plays Sarah, a mother and fertility doctor whose own daughter Mia’s behavior drastically becomes more and more unhinged upon her seventh birthday. A surprise pet rabbit present unlocks Mia’s (Lily Latorre) memories of a supposed past life, and sending Sarah down a rabbit hole of horror.

Damon Herriman and Greta Scacchi also star.

Director Reid has previously helmed episodes of “The Shining Girls” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” both starring Elisabeth Moss who was once attached to “Run Rabbit Run.” The script is penned by Australian novelist Hannah Kent, with an original idea developed by Carver Films. Anna McLeish and Sarah Shaw of Carver serve as producers, with Snook executive producing along with director Reid. Indie studio XYZ Films financed the film with Screen Australia and will handle international sales, with Netflix having the global rights out of Sundance.

Lead actress Snook formerly collaborated with director Reid on the limited series “The Secret River.” IndieWire’s Ryan Lattanzio compared “Run Rabbit Run” to “The Babadook” and “Relic,” among other trauma-ridden horror films.

“[‘Run Rabbit Run’] largely tears from the playbook of similar recent horror titles about mothers wracked by grief and trauma who are staring down supernatural events that confront them with their strained relationships with their own mothers and children,” Lattanzio wrote. “Ultimately, ‘Run Rabbit Run’ is a pile-up of banal horror tropes…The saving grace that makes ‘Rabbit’ maybe worth seeing is an unkempt Sarah Snook, who goes into full, well, ‘Babadook’ and ‘Black Swan’ and even ‘Repulsion’ territory in the movie’s final throwdown. But that these are reference points at all suggests the movie’s mundanity and missing original pieces.”

While “Run Rabbit Run” is the first film to debut after Snook’s turn in “Succession,” the actress is set to also star in upcoming film “The Beanie Bubble” alongside Elizabeth Banks, Zach Galifianakis, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Carl Clemons-Hopkins about the brand that took over plush collectibles.

“Run Rabbit Run” debuts June 28 on Netflix. Check out the trailer below.