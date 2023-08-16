‘Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World’ Anime Series Trailer: Michael Cera Is Back in Edgar Wright’s Comedy

Scott Pilgrim has gone anime.

The iconic 2010 Edgar Wright film “Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World” has been transformed into a Netflix animated series, with the full original cast reprising their respective roles as voice actors. That means lead actor Michael Cera is back as the eponymous Toronto bassist who dumps his high school girlfriend (Ellen Wong) for an elusive manic pixie dream girl (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), who is followed by a League of Evil Exes whom Scott must defeat to win her heart.

The new series is titled “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.”

Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza, Anna Kendrick, Kieran Culkin, Satya Bhabha, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, and Mae Whitman lend their voices to the series. Graphic novel authors and artists Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski serve as executive producers, writers, and showrunners. The original film’s director and co-writer Wright will executive produce.

“One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of ‘Scott Pilgrim,'” Wright said. “Since the film’s release in 2010 we’ve done Q&A’s, remembrances and charity read-throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project. Until now.”

He continued, “Original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, along with writer BenDavid Grabinski have conjured up an anime series of ‘Scott Pilgrim’ that doesn’t just expand the universe, but also…well, just watch it. I’m more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure. You are in for a treat.”

Science SARU (“Devilman Crybaby,” “The Heike Story”) serves as the animation studio behind the series, with executive producer Eunyoung Choi and director Abel Gongora. The production studio is UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. The series will also feature original songs by Anamanaguchi (“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game”) with a score by Anamanaguchi and Joseph Trapanese (“Straight Outta Compton”).

Lead star Cera recently told Decider that it was “strange and very fun” to be back as Scott Pilgrim over a decade later.

“‘Scott Pilgrim’ has such a specific energy,” Cera said of the new show. “The whole project, the whole world of ‘Scott Pilgrim,’ is very energetic and really funny.”

The “Barbie” actor continued that he adored original creator O’Malley’s script for the anime. “Every time I’ve recorded it, I have to send Brian an email saying, ‘I love this so much. I’m so excited about it,'” Cera said.

“Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” premieres November 17 on Netflix. Check out the trailer below.