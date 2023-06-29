‘Scrapper’ Trailer: Harris Dickinson Shines in Charlotte Regan’s Sundance Breakout Debut

When it comes to adulthood (and parenthood), it’s hard not to just scrape by.

Sundance breakout feature debut “Scrapper” centers on young father Jason, played by “Triangle of Sadness” star Harris Dickinson, who returns to London to reunite with his estranged 12-year-old daughter Georgie (Lola Campbell) following her mother’s (Olivia Brady) death. The film marks director Charlotte Regan’s feature debut.

The father-daughter comedy follows Georgie (Campbell), a resourceful 12-year-old girl who secretly lives alone in her flat in a working-class suburb of London following the death of her mother. She makes money stealing bikes with her best friend Ali (Alin Uzun) and keeps the social workers off her back by pretending to live with an uncle. Out of nowhere, her estranged father Jason (Dickinson) arrives and forces her to confront reality. Uninterested in this sudden new parental figure, Georgie is stubbornly resistant to his efforts. As they adjust to their new circumstances, Georgie and Jason find that they both still have a lot of growing up to do.

“Scrapper” was ranked among the best films out of 2023 Sundance in IndieWire’s critics survey, won the Grand Jury Prize at the festival, and landed U.S. distribution with Kino Lorber. The IndieWire review praised director Regan’s vision for having a certain “timelessness” when capturing the coming-of-age story between a father and daughter.

“Although ‘Scrapper’ — and Georgie — have some rough edges, Regan’s film is remarkably gentle, without being schmaltzy,” the review reads. “Its wry observations are more effective than the big emotional swings ‘Scrapper’ sometimes, but not often, chooses to take. Because it’s a British debut by female director about a father-daughter relationship, ‘Scrapper’ has already been compared with Charlotte Wells’ terrific ‘Aftersun’ (mostly, of course, by those trying to sell the movie; almost any film should be so lucky). In truth, it’s almost nothing like it. Where ‘Aftersun’ uncomfortably probes emotional depths, ‘Scrapper’ stays wisely light of touch.”

The review continues, “The softness of ‘Scrapper’ shouldn’t be mistaken for a lack of ambition on Regan’s part. Georgie and Jason just have a little less to worry about. Dickinson is wonderfully natural as a simple man with little to hide. Though it doesn’t strive for the dramatic highs and lows its actors could probably pull off, ‘Scrapper’ is a smart, sensitive debut and a promising arrival for its talented director.”

“Scrapper” premieres August 25 via Kino Lorber in New York City at the IFC Center. Check out the trailer below.