Nicole Kidman Dispatches CIA Operatives in Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Teaser — Watch

Zoe Saldaña, Morgan Freeman, Dave Annable, and Michael Kelly also star in the Paramount+ series based on a real military operation.
L-R James Jordan as Two Cups, Jonah Wharton as Tex, Jill Wagner as Bobby, Zoe Saldana as Joe, Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade, Austin Hébert as Randy and Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz Manuelos in Lioness episode 5, Season 1 streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo credit: Greg Lewis/Paramount+
"Special Ops: Lioness"
Greg Lewis/Paramount+
The Taylor Sheridan Paramount+ universe is expanding with the arrival of espionage thriller “Special Ops: Lioness.”

Nicole Kidman stars in the upcoming streaming series as Kaitlyn Meade, co-head of the CIA’s Lioness Program that assigns undercover operatives to befriend the wives and daughters of high-profile targets to then assassinate the threats. Kidman executive produces the series alongside lead actress Zoe Saldaña.

Per the official synopsis, “Special Ops: Lioness,” inspired by an actual U.S. Military program, follows the life of Joe (Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror. The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Michael Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA’s efforts to thwart the next 9/11.

Morgan Freeman Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur, and Hannah Love Lanier round out the cast for the spy thriller series.

The show is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. Creator Sheridan executive produces the series alongside David C. Glasser and actors Saldaña and Kidman, among others. “Special Ops: Lioness” joins Sheridan’s other Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown,” “Tulsa King,” “Lawmen: Bass Reeves,” “Land Man,” and the “Yellowstone” universe including “1923” and “1883.”

“Special Ops: Lioness” premieres July 23 on Paramount+. Check out the teaser below.

