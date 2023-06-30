Sylvester Stallone’s Legacy Is Captured in Netflix’s ‘Sly’ — Watch the Teaser

A deep dive into Sylvester Stallone’s life and legacy is coming soon.

Netflix announced that documentary “Sly” will debut this November from director Thom Zimny (“Springsteen on Broadway”). The film will capture the decades-long career of the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer Stallone, whose works span from the “Rocky” franchise to new Paramount+ reality series “The Family Stallone.”

The official Netflix synopsis reads: For nearly 50 years, Sylvester Stallone has entertained millions with iconic characters and blockbuster franchises, from “Rocky” to “Rambo” to “The Expendables.” This retrospective documentary offers an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer, paralleling his inspirational underdog-story with the indelible characters he has brought to life.

“Sly” is produced by Sean Stuart, with co-producers Maren Domzalski and Adrienne Gerard. Stallone executive produces the docuseries, alongside Bill Zanker, Sam Delcanto, Braden Aftergood, Jon Beyer, Tom Forman, and Jenny Daly.

Stallone has been outspoken about his current role in the “Rocky” franchise as a producer and also hinted that his current hit series “Tulsa King” may be among his final acting roles. Stallone confirmed he is writing and potentially directing the “Tenderloin” TV show, developed alongside “Yellowstone” director and executive producer Stephen Kay, plus an Edgar Allen Poe biopic titled “Poe.”

“But I doubt the acting aspect of it,” Stallone told IndieWire of his roles in either project. “I think this might be my swan song,” in reference to Taylor Sheridan’s “Tulsa King.”

“Sly” comes on the heels of the Netflix three-part docuseries “Arnold” about Stallone’s competitor and acting counterpart, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“We really disliked each other immensely because we were… this may sound a little vain, but I think we were pioneering a kind of genre at that time and it hasn’t been seen since really,” Stallone said of Schwarzenegger in the 1980s. “So the competition, because it’s his nature, he is very competitive and so am I… and I just thought it actually helped, but off-screen we were still competitive and that was not a healthy thing at all, but we’ve become really good friends.”

The duo starred in “The Expendables” and “Escape Plan” together, with Stallone recently admitting that Schwarzenegger may have been the “superior” action star.

“I had to get my ass kicked constantly, whereas Arnold, he never got hurt much,” Stallone said. “And I’m going, ‘Arnold, you could go out and fight a dragon and you’d come back with a Band-Aid.'”

“Sly” premieres in November on Netflix. Check out the teaser below.