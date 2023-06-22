‘The Beanie Bubble’ Trailer: Elizabeth Banks and Zach Galifianakis Revolutionize the Toy Industry

Remember when Beanie Babies broke the Internet? Well, the iconic toy is now landing its own biopic for audiences to see what it truly takes to build a plush stuffed animal from scratch.

Apple’s “The Beanie Bubble” charts the rise and fall of the ingenious collectible stuffed animals, with Elizabeth Banks and Zach Galifianakis playing the real-life toy titans who invented the craze. In a twist of nostalgic toy-driven fate, “The Beanie Bubble” opens in select theaters the same weekend as “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”

Per the official synopsis, why did the world suddenly treat stuffed animals like gold? Ty Warner (Galifianakis) was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration with three women grew his masterstroke of an idea into the biggest toy craze in history.

“Succession” star Sarah Snook portrays Warner’s wife (and one third of the love triangle alongside Banks) while “Blockers” breakout Geraldine Viswanathan is a Warner employee who predicts the bubble bursting.

“The Beanie Bubble” is co-directed by real-life married duo Kristin Gore and Damian Kulash, the lead singer of OK Go. Gore wrote the film after writing stints on “Futurama,” “The Oscars,” and co-penning 2014 film “War Story” with director Mark Jackson. “The Beanie Bubble” is Gore’s directorial debut.

“The Beanie Bubble” is produced by Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Karen Lunder and executive produced by lead star Galifianakis and Douglas S. Jones.

This marks Galifianakis’ first live-action film appearance since 2019 indie film “The Sunlit Night.” The comedic actor is set to voice Jumba in Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch” and is confirmed to star in Susanna Fogel’s “Winner” based on the true story of NSA whistleblower Reality Winner, with Emilia Jones portraying the veteran. Tina Satter’s recent HBO film “Reality” with Sydney Sweeney used the real-life transcripts from Winner’s arrest.

Meanwhile, Galifianakis’ “Beanie Bubble” co-star Banks is in pre-production on animated “Flinstones” reboot “Bedrock,” voicing Pebbles. Banks additionally will lead Alex Prager’s A.I. thriller “DreamQuil” opposite John C. Reilly.

“The Beanie Bubble” will premiere in select theaters on July 21 and globally on Apple TV+ on July 28. Check out the trailer below.