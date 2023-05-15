×
‘The Bear’ Season 2 Trailer: Jeremy Allen White Wants to Create a Chicago Foodie Hot Spot That Brings the Beef

Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach reprise their respective roles, with Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon joining the cast.
Jeremy Allen White in "The Bear" Season 2
Yes, Chef! Jeremy Allen White is back in the kitchen as Carmy in Chicago-based hit series “The Bear,” with a new look at Season 2.

The highly-anticipated second season of the FX on Hulu series will debut with all 10 episodes streaming. The original series centers on Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot.

As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future. Of course, it turns out the only thing harder than running a restaurant is opening a new one, and the team must juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning. The transition brings a newfound focus on hospitality as well. As the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships, they also learn what it means to be in service, both to diners and each other. 

The official logline for the 10-episode second season reads: A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide.

The half-hour series also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Edwin Lee Gibson, Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon in recurring roles. 

FX’s “The Bear” was created by Christopher Storer (“Ramy,” “Eighth Grade”), who acts as executive producer alongside Joanna Calo (“BoJack Horseman,” “Undone”), Hiro Murai (“Atlanta,” “Station Eleven”) of Super Frog, Josh Senior and Matty Matheson, with Tyson Bidner (“Ramy”) serving as producer. The series is produced by FX Productions.

Season 2 was first announced in July 2022, with FX entertainment president Eric Schrier saying in a statement, “‘The Bear’ has exceeded our wildest creative, critical and commercial expectations. We deeply appreciate the brilliant work led by creator and co-showrunner Christopher Storer and co-showrunner Joanna Calo. Jeremy Allen White’s lead performance is spectacular, as are those of his co-stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas. We can’t wait to get to work on season two.”

Golden Globe winner and lead star White admitted to Vanity Fair that he was a “little bit nervous” reprising his role because of the critically acclaimed first season. “If you read too many reviews, this thing that was once ours has had so many ideas put on it,” White said. “I’m hopeful we can shut the world out a little bit.”

“The Bear” creator Storer exclusively told IndieWire that the second season will focus on Carmy gaining emotional balance with his grief. “Carmy gets some closure with his brother, but then how does he handle this going forward? How can he build something new and start from a more positive place?” Storer said.

“The Bear” Season 2 premieres June 22 on Hulu. Check out the trailer below.

