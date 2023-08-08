‘The Changeling’ Trailer: LaKeith Stanfield Stars in Surreal Fairy Tale Directed by Melina Matsoukas

LaKeith Stanfield is undergoing a transformation that only parenthood permits.

Oscar-nominated actor Stanfield stars as a new father in the Apple TV+ limited series “The Changeling,” based on Victor LaValle’s novel of the same name. The “Atlanta” alum executive produces the eight-episode show about a dad who is pulled into a surreal journey after the birth of his son.

The official logline teases the series as a “fairy tale for grown-ups, a horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed.”

“The Changeling,” which was originally in development at FX back in 2018, is created by Kelly Marcel (writer on the “Venom” films) and directed by Melina Matsoukas (of “Insecure” and “Queen and Slim”). In addition to Stanfield, Adina Porter, Alexis Louder, Clark Backo, and Samuel T. Herring also star.

Showrunner Marcel, lead actor Stanfield, director Matsoukas, author LaValle, David Knoller, and Jonathan van Tulleken executive produce, along with producers Apple Studios and Annapurna. Megan Ellison, Patrick Chu, and Ali Krug serve as executive producers on behalf of Annapurna.

“The Changeling” debuts September 8 with the first three episodes, followed by weekly installments until the October 13 finale.

Since “Atlanta” concluded last year, Stanfield has starred in Disney’s “The Haunted Mansion” and a series of SZA music videos. The actor is set to appear in the adaptation of Kwame Onwuachi’s memoir “Notes from a Young Black Chef” and Sony’s “The Book of Clarence,” co-starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Anna Diop, Alfre Woodard, Omar Sy, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, and Teyana Taylor. The film is written and directed by Jeymes Samuel.

“The Changeling” premieres September 8 on Apple TV+. Check out the trailer below.