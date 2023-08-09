‘The Continental’ Trailer: The World of ‘John Wick’ Heads to 1970s New York — and Peacock

You may now check into The Continental, if you dare.

The Peacock “John Wick” prequel series, named after the elite hotel for assassins, stars Colin Woodell as the young concierge Winston Scott. The three-part TV event is set in 1970s New York City, with Winston embarking on a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne, per the official synopsis.

Mel Gibson, Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb, and Peter Greene also star. The series debuts Friday, September 22, followed by two weekly installments concluding October 6.

Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons developed, wrote, and executive produced “The Continental,” with Ken Kristensen also penning episodes. Albert Hughes and Charlotte Brandstom helm installments of the Lionsgate series, which according to Hughes, is themed “Disco Noir.”

The textures of the “John Wick” universe are also further deepened in the series, according to Thunder Road Pictures executive producer Basil Iwanyk.

“The four ‘Wick’ films take place over a three-month span,” Iwanyk said. “John is either chasing, or being chased. There has been no time to take a breath, to allow the audience to dig deeper into the world and its denizens. In our show, ‘The Continental,’ we finally have space to explore these characters, how they became who they are, and how The Continental became the epicenter of this world.”

He continued, “Combine that with introducing new characters that are as compelling as any in the ‘John Wick’ universe. Action that’s crazy cool and inventive. Easter eggs that will excite the hardcore Wick fans. And what I love the most: a vision of ‘70s New York that embodies the sexiness, edginess, and visceral style that the franchise is known for. This show will look/sound/smell cooler than any show out there.”

“John Wick” creators Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, and David Leitch also serve as executive producers on the prequel show that is rife with franchise Easter eggs.

“The Continental” premieres September 22 on Peacock. Check out the trailer below.