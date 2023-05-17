‘The Creator’ Trailer: John David Washington Saves the World from A.I.

What happens when the world implodes at the hands of artificial intelligence?

Gareth Edwards’ “The Creator” stars John David Washington as the last hope for mankind after A.I. detonates a nuclear warhead on Los Angeles. Per the official synopsis, amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Gemma Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced A.I. who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war…and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory, only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an A.I. in the form of a young child (Madeleine Yuna Voyles).

“Execute her, or we will go extinct,” the teaser trailer, set to Aerosmith’s “Dream On,” warns.

The film is directed by Edwards (“Rogue One,” “Godzilla”), who co-wrote the script with Chris Weitz. The cast is rounded out by Allison Janney, Ken Watanabe, and Sturgill Simpson.

This is Washington’s latest big-budget action role since 2020 Christopher Nolan epic “Tenet.” Washington also starred in Netflix political thriller “Beckett” and recently appeared in David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam.” He is set to also lead the film adaptation of Broadway play “The Piano Lesson” alongside Samuel L. Jackson. Washington’s brother Malcolm Washington is directing the August Wilson production for the big screen, which also stars Ray Fisher and Danielle Deadwyler.

“The Creator” additionally comes on the heels of Oscar winner Janney’s action-hero debut in Netflix’s “Lou.” Janney teased that she learned how to “be a badass” for that stunt-heavy role, something that she no doubt emulates with “The Creator.”

“The Creator” is produced by writer-director Edwards, Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, and Arnon Milchan. The executive producers are Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman. The film hails from 20th Century Studios, New Regency, and Entertainment One.

“The Creator” premieres September 29 in theaters from 20th Century Studios. Check out the trailer below.