‘The Crowded Room’ Trailer: Tom Holland Unravels in Harrowing Limited Series

Tom Holland is harnessing his multifaceted talent to portray a mentally ill criminal in the Apple TV+ series “The Crowded Room.”

Inspired by the crimes of real-life rapist Billy Milligan, the limited series is created by Oscar winner Akiva Goldsman (“A Beautiful Mind”), who serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Milligan was arrested for raping three women on the Ohio State University campus in 1979 but was later diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder, with his allegations being attributed to his multiple personalities. Milligan was the first person to be acquitted of a major crime due to a personality disorder and insanity plea.

“The Crowded Room” similarly centers on fictional figure Danny Sullivan (Holland), who is arrested after his involvement in a New York City shooting in 1979. The thriller limited series is told through a series of interviews between interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried) and Danny, charting his own past traumas. The 10-episode series co-stars Sasha Lane, Emmy Rossum, Christoper Abbott, Will Chase, Lior Raz, and Henry Eikenberry.

Lead star Holland previously described the series as “an insight into the power of the human mind” during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I’ve spent so long playing Nathan Drake and playing Spider-Man, who are characters that you can depend on, people you feel safe around, and, ultimately, people that feel really capable,” Holland said. “I really enjoyed playing Danny in those earlier episodes where I was able to lean into my more vulnerable side.”

The actor added that he hopes viewers will “have more respect and more sympathy for people who are going through mental health issues” by watching the depiction of Danny. “I hope that people will feel educated about the powers of mental health, the struggles, [and] our incredible abilities to survive,” Holland concluded.

The Marvel star also takes on a more dramatic turn with short film “Last Call” about a desperate mother needing to reconnect with her son. The short is directed by his brother, Harry Holland, and will premiere at 2023 Tribeca. Holland additionally is linked to a Fred Astaire biopic to be helmed by Paul King.

“The Crowded Room” premieres June 9 on Apple TV+. Check out the trailer below.