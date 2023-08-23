‘The Gilded Age’ Season 2 Teaser: Carrie Coon Starts a Social War in 19th Century New York

“The Gilded Age” is losing a bit of its high society luster, thanks to a certain 19th century social climber.

Carrie Coon reprises her role of “new money” power player Bertha Russell, who along with her husband George (Morgan Spector), starts a social war in the teaser for Season 2.

The official synopsis reads: The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between the old ways and brand new systems, and of huge fortunes made and lost. Season 2 begins on Easter morning 1883, with the news that Bertha Russell’s bid for a box at the Academy of Music has been rejected. Through the eight episodes of the season, Bertha challenges Mrs. Astor and the old system and works to not only gain a foothold in society, but to potentially take a leading role in it.

Meanwhile, Marian (Louisa Jacobson) secretly works as a schoolteacher while her wealthy aunts Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon) argue over a certain suitor.

“The Gilded Age” is created by “Downton Abbey” showrunner Julian Fellowes, who also writes and executive produces the series. Michael Engler directs and executive produces, along with writer Sonja Warfield. Gareth Neame, David Crockett, Bob Greenblatt, and Salli Richardson-Whitfield also serve as executive producers. “The Gilded Age” is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Star Nixon previously told IndieWire that “The Gilded Age” shares intersecting stories of women trying to find their place in a strict social setting.

“Characters like Ada, Bertha, and Peggy [Denée Benton] have nothing in common, but what they do share is that the world wasn’t built for them,” Nixon said. “And they are trying to push it as far as they can, and each in their own way. The rules can be very, very rigid. But there are people who can change things by the force of their personality, or just squeak by for themselves, and by squeaking by for themselves, change things.”

Nixon teased of Season 2, “We have a lot of fun things happening this coming season. Shocking and surprising things, including an enormous changer that upends Agnes and Ada’s relationship.”

“The Gilded Age” Season 2 premieres October 29 on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. Check out the teaser below.