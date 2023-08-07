‘The Kill Room’ Trailer: Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson Stage a ‘Pulp Fiction’ Reunion

Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke are making their onscreen debut together in the dark comedy crime movie “The Kill Room.”

Directed by Nicol Paone, the film centers on art gallery owner Patrice Capullo (Thurman) who enters a money laundering scheme with the mob to save her company. The only catch? Hitman Reggie’s (Manganiello) artwork inspired by his brutal killings leads him to become the biggest name in high art since Banksy. Now his fans — and crime syndicate enemies — are clamoring to uncover the identity of the anonymous artist only know as the Bagman.

Samuel L. Jackson stars as Reggie’s boss Gordon Davis, marking a “Pulp Fiction” reunion alongside Thurman. Hawke is among the many cast of characters seeking the Bagman, along with Debi Mazar, Dree Hemingway, Amy Keum, Candy Buckley, Larry Pine, Jennifer Kim, Matthew Maher, Tom Pecinka, and Alexander Sokovikov.

While the film marks Thurman and daughter Hawke first side-by-side acting roles, Quentin Tarantino previously mused that “Kill Bill Vol. 3” could star Thurman as The Bride and Hawke as Bebe, with the duo on the run 20 years after the events of the sequel.

“I think it’s just revisiting the characters twenty years later and just imagining the Bride and her daughter, Bebe, having 20 years of peace, and then that peace is shattered,” Tarantino said. “And now The Bride and Bebe are on the run and just the idea of being able to cast Uma [Thurman] and cast her daughter Maya [Hawke] in the thing would be fucking exciting.”

Meanwhile, Hawke is finishing up her turn on “Stranger Things” and is starring as novelist Flannery O’Connor in father Ethan Hawke’s film “Wildcat.” Hawke previously told IndieWire that she would be open to returning to TV post-“Stranger Things 5.”

“If it was something I was passionate about, I would love to do TV again and have another kind of backbone to my life where I can go on these adventures and do other things but come back home to a group of people in an environment that exists and that I feel comfortable in,” Hawke said. “It’s been a really wonderful aspect of my life. There’s an actor kind of problem of, you know, you’re always looking for work and always feel like you’re out of work.”

“The Kill Room” hits theaters on September 28. Check out the trailer below.