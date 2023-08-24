‘The Morning Show’ Goes ‘Nuclear’ with Dramatic Season 3 Trailer

All aboard the Alex Levy Train! Or the Bradley Jackson Train, or (if you’re funky) the Cory Ellison Train, or the Chip Black Train. Whichever train you pick, “The Morning Show” is coming back to Apple TV+, and you can either embark on this chaotic journey or stay at the station.

Jay Carson’s star-studded series about a news network and its many cogs returns after two years, catching up with Alex (Jennifer Aniston), Bradley (Reese Witherspoon), and apparently not Mitch (Steve Carell) for its third season. Season 3 is showrun and executive produced by Charlotte Stoudt, and directed and executive produced by Mimi Leder. The series has already been renewed for a fourth season.

The Season 3 trailer catches up with Bradley and Alex, the latter of whom is apparently asking Cory (Billy Crudup) for something “unprecedented.”

“I am unprecedented,” she replies dramatically. We are so back!

What exactly she’s asking for will have to wait, though, because the trailer goes on to reveal that the UBA network has been the target of a cyber attack. Secrets could be exposed, including something communicated between Bradley and Cory, and Alex has no faith in the network that couldn’t hide her affair with co-anchor Mitch to protect anyone else’s confidence.

Jon Hamm joins Season 3 as “someone with more money than God” while UBA struggles financially, and his salt-and-pepper billionaire appears to have eyes for Alex as well as the company that employs her — and an appreciation for the overlooked Stela (Greta Lee). Julianna Margulies returns as Bradley’s former (or current?) flame Laura, seen shouting ostensibly at Bradley because she “broke all the rules.”

“The Morning Show” Season 1 tackled #MeToo-era social politics, while Season 2 decided that cancel culture was the most pressing scourge facing our society (including COVID-19, in March 2020). It’s unclear where Season 3 picks up in the timeline, but it looks closer to the present given that no one is masked (but hopefully viewers get to find out which UBA staffers are anti-vax). Season 3 appears to have shifted focus to tech with the hack and with Hamm’s character, described in an Apple release as a “tech titan” (surely dissimilar to anyone in the real world).

“The Morning Show” Season 3 premieres September 13 on Apple TV+.