‘The Nun 2’ Trailer: Taissa Farmiga Conjures an Unholy War in Unhinged Horror Sequel

All hail the reign of “The Conjuring” universe.

The James Wan-produced horror franchise marks its next installment with “The Nun 2,” the sequel to the 2018 film “The Nun.”

Taissa Farmiga reprises her role as Sister Irene, who has an unholy connection to a demon possessing the body of a fellow nun, played by Bonnie Aarons. Demián Bichir returns as Father Burke, along with guide Frenchie (Jonas Bloquet), as the Romanian monastery is exorcised. “Euphoria” and “The Last of Us” star Storm Reid joins the franchise for “The Nun 2,” along with Anna Popplewell and Katelyn Rose Downey.

The sequel follows Sister Irene (Farmiga) as she once again comes face to face with the demonic Valak in 1956. “The Nun 2” is written by “M3GAN” screenwriter Akela Cooper and “Fear the Walking Dead” writers Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing.

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” helmer Michael Chaves directs the Warner Bros. feature. “The Conjuring” universe began in 2013 with Farmiga’s older sister Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson playing real-life demon hunters Lorraine and Ed Warren of the famed Amityville Horror exorcism.

“The Conjuring” universe is produced by James Wan and new DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran. “The Nun 2” marks the eighth franchise installment and serves as a prequel to “The Conjuring.”

Wan’s Atomic Monster production banner has Judson Scott overseeing the production, with Michael Clear and Gary Dauberman as executive producers.

The original “Nun” grossed more than $365 million at the worldwide box office. Films in the “Conjuring” franchise overall have taken in more than $2.1 billion globally.

“The Nun 2” premieres September 8 in theaters from Warner Bros. Pictures — that’s just one day after the original “Nun” premiered five years ago on September 7. Check out the trailer below.