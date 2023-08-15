‘The Persian Version’ Trailer: The Iranian-American Coming-of-Age Film That Won at Sundance

“The Persian Version” captures the split between two worlds in a coming-of-age drama, complete with dance numbers and top pop hits.

The film, written and directed by Maryam Keshavarz, debuted at 2023 Sundance, where it won the U.S. Dramatic Competition Audience Award and the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award.

Layla Mohammadi stars as an Iran-American woman who tries to find balance in her opposing cultures. Yet things become more complicated with her family travels from Iran to New York City and her family and friends collide.

Per the official synopsis, when her family reunites in New York City for her father’s heart transplant, Leila navigates her relationships from arm’s length in an effort to keep her “real” life separate from her family life. However, when her secret is unceremoniously revealed, so are the distinct parallels between her life and that of her mother Shireen (Niousha Noor).

The film also stars Kamand Shafieisabet, Bijan Daneshmand, Bella Warda, Chiara Stella, Tom Byrne, and Shervin Alenabi.

Writer-director Keshavarz produces along with Anne Carey, Ben Howe, Luca Borghese, Cory Neal, and Peter Block; Nyla Hazratjee and Amy Nauiokas serve as executive producers. Sony Pictures Classics distributes the film. Sony Pictures Classics is partnering with Stage 6 Films for the release, with Sony Pictures Releasing International handling the international rollout.

“After two-plus years of watching everything at home and in our PJs, I am excited to bring ‘The Persian Version’ to theaters where we can experience the joy and humor of this big rowdy immigrant American family together in a communal setting,” writer-director-producer Keshavarz said in a press statement when Sony Classics bought the film. “Having grown up watching and loving SPC films, I’m stoked to partner with them to reach the widest possible audience for this crazy film.”

Sony Pictures Classics added, “Maryam Keshavarz’s ‘The Persian Version’ is an eloquent film about family and freedom while at the same time grand entertainment. We are excited to bring the movie to audiences everywhere and to be working again with our colleagues at Stage 6 Films.”

“The Persian Version” premieres in New York and Los Angeles October 13, followed by a national rollout November 3. Check out the trailer below.