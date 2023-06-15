‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Trailer: Guillermo’s Own Vampire Journey Awaits?

FX is celebrating Pride Month this year by giving fans a first look at their favorite queer vampires. The channel has released the trailer for Season 5 of “What We Do in the Shadows,” the critically-acclaimed sitcom adaptation of the mockumentary film.

Released in 2014, the original “What We Do in the Shadows” was directed by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, who also starred in the film as immortal vampires living in suburban New Zealand. The show, which premiered in 2019, takes the basic premise but translates it to America, following another household of vampires living on Staten Island. The roommates in the show include former emperor Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak), married couple Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Laszlo (Matt Berry), boring energy vampire Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), and Nandor’s familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

Season 5 follows up on the cliffhanger ending of Season 4, which saw Guillermo — frustrated after Nandor refuses to turn him into a vampire — bribes his friend Derek (Chris Sandiford) into turning him. The transformation doesn’t go as planned, however, as Guillermo is forced to wait weeks for the effects to kick in. As Laszlo attempts to help him figure out why he hasn’t turned completely, Nandor grows jealous of their newfound closeness. Meanwhile, Colin runs for public office, and Nadja discovers a supernatural hex on her and reconnects with her ancestral home. Kristen Schaal, who played bureaucratic vampire The Guide in a recurring capacity in previous seasons, joins the main cast for Season 5.

Since its premiere, “What We Do in the Shadows” has received critical acclaim, and has been nominated for 17 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series in 2017 and 2020. The series is executive produced by Clement and Waititi, along with showrunner Paul Simms, Sam Johnson, Garrett Basch, and Eli Bush, and produced by FX Productions.

The first two episodes of “What We Do in the Shadows” Season 5 premiere on FX July 13. New Episodes air Thursdays at 10 ET/PT, and stream on Hulu the Friday after. The season finale airs September 7. It won’t be our last taste of the vampire roommates; a sixth season of the show has already been ordered.

Check out the trailer for the new season below.