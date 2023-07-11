‘Wonka’ Trailer: Timothée Chalamet Sings, Dances, and Chows Down on Chocolate as the Iconic Candymaker

Timothée Chalamet is crafting the ultimate chocolate escape.

The Oscar nominee portrays Willy Wonka in prequel musical film “Wonka,” directed by “Paddington” filmmaker Paul King. Chalamet leads the origin story that is produced in part by the Roald Dahl Company which was behind the novel “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

“Wonka” comes on the heels of the 1971 original film and 2005’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” with Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp both portraying different iterations of the beloved chocolatier. “Wonka” centers on an optimistic young Willy Wonka before he opens his elusive chocolate factory. The script comes from director King and Simon Farnaby, who previously collaborated on the screenplay for “Paddington 2.”

Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Matt Lucas, Rowan Atkinson, Natasha Rothwell, Rufus Jones, and Simon Farnaby star alongside Chalamet. The CinemaCon first look showed Chalamet singing and dancing as Wonka, plus Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa.

Director King recently told Entertainment Weekly that Chalamet was the only actor who could take on the iconic character. “I really don’t think there are many people who could play this role at all,” King said. “Those are mighty big shoes to fill. He’s such a brilliant actor at expressing really deep emotions within the context of a family movie. He’s just extraordinary as well at singing and dancing. He’s got the voice of an angel and the toes of…I don’t know what toes. I can’t wait for people to see it. I think it’s gonna blow people away.”

Chalamet himself shared that he is excited for “Wonka” to be met by an “uncynical young audience” in theaters. “In a time and climate of intense political rhetoric, when there’s so much bad news all the time, this is hopefully going to be a piece of chocolate,” Chalamet told Vogue earlier this year.

“Wonka” is produced by David Heyman via his Heyday Films, while Luke Kelly is also producing alongside executive producers Michael Siegel and Alexandra Derbyshire.

“Wonka” premieres December 15 in theaters. Check out the teaser trailer below.